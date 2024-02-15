Officials in Japan got concerned when the USD/JPY crossed above the $150 level. Data from Japan on Thursday revealed a recession in the last part of 2024. Economists expect BoJ rate hikes to start in April. On Thursday, the USD/JPY outlook took a bearish turn after Japanese officials sounded the alarm over the yen’s recent…

