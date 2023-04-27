The yen has steadily gotten stronger, with inflation at multi-decade highs. The yen has risen by more than 11% since last October. Citi strategists have set a target of 125 per dollar for the yen. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bearish as investors anticipate a possible shift in BOJ policy. Investors are preparing for a regime … Continued
