Japan’s core inflation marked the second consecutive month of a slowing trend. The Bank of Japan will likely maintain ultra-low interest rates at next week’s meeting. The dollar geared up for its second consecutive weekly gain. Friday unveils a bullish USD/JPY outlook as the yen softens amid weaker inflation figures. Despite Japan’s core inflation holding…

The post USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Weakens as Japan’s Inflation Figures Ease appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story