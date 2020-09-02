What is the outlook for USD/JPY through year-end? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: UOB Research discusses USD/JPY outlook and maintains a slightly bearish bias through year-end. “As for the JPY, the shock resignation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has triggered a sudden surge in JPY strength on risk aversion, pushing USD/JPY down from almost […] The post USD/JPY: Point Forecasts Remain At 105 In Q3 & 104 In Q4 – UOB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story