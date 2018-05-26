Dollar/yen completely reversed its rises as the global mood worsened around trade and geopolitics. Will it continue falling? The upcoming week features the NFP with few hints, GDP, and other interesting events. USD/JPY fundamental movers Fear is back, the Fed is hiking, and Japanese inflation is weak The week began with a lot of optimism as China and […] The post USD/JPY presents a freak out after the breakout – Forecast May 28-June 2 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

