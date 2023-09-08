The bias is bullish despite the last retreat. The Canadian data could have an impact on the USD. A new higher high activates further growth. The USD/JPY price edged lower in the short term, but the outlook remains bullish. After a brief pullback from their recent rally, the pair may find new buyers. –Are you…
