On Friday, the BoJ held rates as expected, lending room to the USD/JPY price. Traders panicked when the yen suddenly jumped for no apparent reason. The US GDP increased by 1.6% in Q1, missing forecasts. The USD/JPY price analysis remains bullish as the spike down quickly returned amid the BoJ’s inaction. Meanwhile, there was caution…

The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: BoJ’s Inaction Weakens Yen appeared first on Forex Crunch.

