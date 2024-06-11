Investors have shifted their focus to the upcoming consumer inflation numbers. Economists are expecting softer US inflation figures this month. Japan’s service sector sentiment fell in May. The USD/JPY price analysis shows strong bullish sentiment as the dollar strengthens ahead of crucial inflation data. Investors are also gearing up for the Fed policy meeting, where…

The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls Cheer as US Inflation Data Looms appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story