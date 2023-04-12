All eyes are now on the US inflation report after last week’s strong jobs data. Headline US inflation in March is expected to be 5.2% year over year. The Fed will likely increase rates by 25 basis points next month by approximately 74%. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is slightly bullish. The US dollar pulled back … Continued
