Investors will scrutinize Powell’s speech for any signs of hawkishness. The likelihood of a 75bps hike has increased over the past few weeks to 37%. US consumer confidence fell to a four-month low in November. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bearish. The yen strengthened against the dollar ahead of a speech from Jerome Powell, the … Continued
