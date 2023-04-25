Investors have continued to factor in Fed rate cuts by the end of this year. Kazuo Ueda commented on the need to continue monetary easing. Ueda expects Japan’s inflation will peak shortly. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bearish as the dollar falls on increased rate-cut bets. The Fed will likely raise interest rates at its … Continued
The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar Falls On Rate Cut Expectations appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar Falls On Rate Cut Expectations - April 25, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Investors Price in ECB/Fed Divergence - April 25, 2023
- Gold Price Rebounds Ahead of the CB Consumer Confidence - April 24, 2023