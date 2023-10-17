Market attention is keenly focused on unfolding events in the Middle East. Traders are gearing up for pivotal speeches by central bank officials. Traders indicate a mere 10% likelihood of a Fed rate hike in November. The USD/JPY price analysis reveals a bullish trend for the pair. The greenback has gained some ground, as the…

The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Crisis appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story