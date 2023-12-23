The US inflation scenario is now leaning towards lower levels. The dollar index is poised for a weekly loss of approximately 0.73%. Data revealed a 2.5% year-on-year increase in Japan’s core consumer prices for November. Friday’s USD/JPY price analysis was bearish, with the dollar weak and investors on the edge as they eagerly anticipated US…
The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Investors on Edge Ahead of US Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Investors on Edge Ahead of US Inflation - December 23, 2023
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: BoC-Fed Divergence Favors Bears - December 23, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Falls as Inflation Eases - December 23, 2023