Fed Chair Powell failed to provide any new indications of a hawkish pushback. Japan’s current account surplus sharply declined in December. Current account surpluses have been a source of confidence in the safe-haven yen. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. According to data from the finance ministry on Wednesday, Japan’s current account surplus sharply declined … Continued
