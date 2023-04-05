US job openings dropped to their lowest in nearly two years in February. Japan’s services sector activity expanded at the fastest rate in more than nine years in March. Inflationary pressures continue to be a significant downside risk in Japan. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bearish. The US dollar remained close to a two-month low … Continued

