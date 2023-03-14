Safe-haven demand for JGBs has driven the 10-year rate down to 0.24%. Investors are expecting a Fed pause amid the collapse of US banks. Japanese policymakers dismissed the chance that the failure of SVB would affect Japan. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is slightly bullish. The dollar remained close to a multi-week low as traders speculated … Continued
