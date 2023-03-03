Core consumer inflation in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, dropped in February. Japan’s unemployment rate fell to a three-year low of 2.4% in January. BOJ policymakers have emphasized the necessity of maintaining an ultra-loose monetary policy. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bearish. The impact of government energy subsidies slowed core consumer inflation in Tokyo in … Continued

