The US dollar stayed below the recent 2-1/2-month highs against major currencies. In May, the US services sector experienced minimal growth. Japan’s real wages experienced a 13th consecutive monthly decline in April. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bearish. The US dollar stayed below the recent 2-1/2-month highs against major currencies following the release of unexpectedly … Continued
