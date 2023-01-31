A panel advised the BOJ to make its 2% inflation target a long-term objective. The group recommended that Japan’s bond market function be normalized. Kuroda reaffirmed the significance of continuing an ultra-loose monetary policy. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is slightly bearish as pressure mounts on the BoJ to change its monetary policy. In light of … Continued
