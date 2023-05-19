The dollar remained near six-month highs against the yen on Friday. Strong economic data decreased the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Japan experienced its slowest export growth in over two years in April. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. On Friday, the dollar remained near six-month highs against the yen. The growing optimism regarding … Continued

