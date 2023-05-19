The dollar remained near six-month highs against the yen on Friday. Strong economic data decreased the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Japan experienced its slowest export growth in over two years in April. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. On Friday, the dollar remained near six-month highs against the yen. The growing optimism regarding … Continued
The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rate Cut Bets Trim Amid Better Mood appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rate Cut Bets Trim Amid Better Mood - May 19, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Gaining on Debt Ceiling Optimism, Labor Data - May 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Greenback at 7-Week Top, EU Facing Inflation - May 18, 2023