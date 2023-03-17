Major US banks intervened on Thursday to save First Republic Bank. Traders flocked to the yen, which is regarded as a haven. Japan reported export gains in February for the second year in a row. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is tilted to the downside as the improved risk sentiment weighs on the US dollar, resulting … Continued
