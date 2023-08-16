US retail sales beat forecasts in July, indicating robust economic growth. The yen’s decline has traders alert for potential intervention. Surging exports in Japan drove 6% annualized economic growth in the second quarter. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. The dollar held steady following July’s better-than-anticipated retail sales. This highlighted the US’s economic strength, reinforcing … Continued
The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Robust Retail Sales Boost Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Robust Retail Sales Boost Dollar - August 16, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Soars Amid Upbeat Basic Wages - August 15, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: Aus Yearly Wage Growth Sees Surprising Dip - August 15, 2023