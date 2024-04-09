US Treasury yields rose due to a decline in rate cut expectations. The likelihood of a Fed rate cut in June fell to around 54%. Japan’s Finance Minister, Shunichi Suzuki, repeated his warning against sharp currency moves. In a tight move, the USD/JPY price analysis leaned bullish as the yen weakened due to a rise…
The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Soaring US Treasury Yields Weaken Yen appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: Aus Business Conditions Hold Ground in March - April 9, 2024
- EUR/USD Price Gains, Lacking Momentum Ahead of US CPI - April 9, 2024
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Soaring US Treasury Yields Weaken Yen - April 9, 2024