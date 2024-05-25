Japan’s core CPI rose 2.2%, a smaller increase than the 2.6% reported in March. The BoJ might not be ready to hike interest rates in June or July. The dollar surged on Thursday after data showed robust business activity in May. The USD/JPY price analysis shows more upside potential for the pair as Japan’s soft…
