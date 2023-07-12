The dollar sunk to a two-month low as the market awaited a US inflation report. The yen surpassed 140 to the dollar for the first time in a month. There are expectations that the BOJ might adjust its yield curve control (YCC) policy. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bearish. On Wednesday, markets witnessed the dollar … Continued

