Tokyo’s inflation hit 3.6%, higher than forecasts. Tokyo’s inflation casts doubt on BoJ’s belief that cost-push inflation is temporary. There is a higher chance that Japan’s nationwide inflation has increased after Tokyo’s report. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bearish. Japan’s capital city’s core consumer prices, a key predictor of national trends, increased at their quickest … Continued
The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Tokyo’s Inflation Hits 40-yr Highs appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Bears Dominating Ahead of Jobs Data - November 26, 2022
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: FOMC Minutes to Support Aussie - November 26, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Tokyo’s Inflation Hits 40-yr Highs - November 25, 2022