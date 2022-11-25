Tokyo’s inflation hit 3.6%, higher than forecasts. Tokyo’s inflation casts doubt on BoJ’s belief that cost-push inflation is temporary. There is a higher chance that Japan’s nationwide inflation has increased after Tokyo’s report. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bearish. Japan’s capital city’s core consumer prices, a key predictor of national trends, increased at their quickest … Continued

