Core consumer prices in Tokyo increased faster than anticipated in December. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may modify its yield curve management strategy. Investors are awaiting a speech from Fed Chair Powell. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bearish. Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, which serve as a leading indicator of national trends, increased faster … Continued

The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Tokyo’s Inflation Hits New 40-Year High appeared first on Forex Crunch.

