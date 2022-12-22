The BOJ unexpectedly opted to allow long-term rates to swing 50 basis points on each side. The currency market is still processing the BOJ’s change in policy. The yen could keep rising shortly as investors anticipate bigger changes. On Wednesday, the USD/JPY price analysis turned slightly positive as traders digested the decision to modify its … Continued

The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Traders Recovering from BoJ Surprise appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story