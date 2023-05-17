Traders reduced their expectations of immediate US interest rate cuts. The dollar benefited from its safe-haven status due to US debt ceiling uncertainties. Japan’s economy grew 1.6% annually in the January-March period. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. The dollar rose as traders reduced their expectations of immediate US interest rate cuts due to robust … Continued

