Traders reduced their expectations of immediate US interest rate cuts. The dollar benefited from its safe-haven status due to US debt ceiling uncertainties. Japan’s economy grew 1.6% annually in the January-March period. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. The dollar rose as traders reduced their expectations of immediate US interest rate cuts due to robust … Continued
The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Trimmed Rate Cut Bets Boost Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price Falls Below $2,000 Amid Strong Dollar,Economic Data - May 17, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Trimmed Rate Cut Bets Boost Dollar - May 17, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: BOE Relieved After Upbeat UK Jobs - May 16, 2023