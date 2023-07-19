The BOJ is determined to maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy for now. Speculation is rife in the markets that the Bank of Japan may tweak the YCC as early as this month. Economists anticipate a 25-basis-point rate hike at the upcoming Fed policy meeting. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. On Tuesday, Bank of Japan … Continued
