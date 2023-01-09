Layoffs in the US decreased by 43% in December. Initial unemployment benefits in the US plummeted to a three-month low last week. Tokyo’s core consumer price index (CPI) was predicted to have increased by 3.8% in December. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. On Friday, the dollar stayed near a one-month high after US economic … Continued

