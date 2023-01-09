Layoffs in the US decreased by 43% in December. Initial unemployment benefits in the US plummeted to a three-month low last week. Tokyo’s core consumer price index (CPI) was predicted to have increased by 3.8% in December. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. On Friday, the dollar stayed near a one-month high after US economic … Continued
The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: US Labor Market Remains Resilient appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: US Labor Market Remains Resilient - January 9, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Jobs Returns to Pre-Covid Level - January 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat US NFP to Cap gains - January 9, 2023