The US economy recovered more quickly than anticipated in the third quarter. The number of Americans submitting new claims for unemployment benefits increased. The Fed forecasted at least 75bps by the end of 2023. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is slightly bullish. The US dollar increased in value against most of its major competitors after data … Continued

