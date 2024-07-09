The yen has rebounded since last week, when it reached a 38-year low. Investors are speculating on a July BoJ hike. There is a 76% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs in September. The USD/JPY price analysis shows a slightly bearish trend, with the yen holding steady after rebounding from a 38-year low….

