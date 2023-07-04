Investors were closely monitoring a potential intervention by Japanese authorities. The yen remained close to the eight-month low of 145.07 per dollar reached last week. Japanese officials are maintaining frequent communication with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is slightly bearish. The yen showed strength on Tuesday as the market stayed vigilant … Continued

