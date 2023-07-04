Investors were closely monitoring a potential intervention by Japanese authorities. The yen remained close to the eight-month low of 145.07 per dollar reached last week. Japanese officials are maintaining frequent communication with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is slightly bearish. The yen showed strength on Tuesday as the market stayed vigilant … Continued
The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Gains Amidst Hopes of Intervention appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Gains Amidst Hopes of Intervention - July 4, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: RBA Holds Rate, Warns of Further Tightening - July 4, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Close to 8-Month Low, Intervention Looms - July 3, 2023