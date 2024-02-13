Fed policymakers have emphasized the need for evidence of a sustained downtrend in inflation. A decline in US inflation would lead to a surge in rate-cut expectations. Markets are pricing in an almost 33% chance that the BoJ will hike rates by 10-bps next month. The USD/JPY price analysis showed a bullish landscape on Tuesday…
The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Slips as Focus Shifts to US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Aiming to Break 1.26, Focus on US CPI - February 13, 2024
- Gold Price Turns Up as Traders Await US Inflation Data - February 13, 2024
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Slips as Focus Shifts to US CPI - February 13, 2024