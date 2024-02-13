Fed policymakers have emphasized the need for evidence of a sustained downtrend in inflation. A decline in US inflation would lead to a surge in rate-cut expectations. Markets are pricing in an almost 33% chance that the BoJ will hike rates by 10-bps next month. The USD/JPY price analysis showed a bullish landscape on Tuesday…

