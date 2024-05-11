Consumer spending in Japan declined for the 13th month in March. Economists in a Reuters poll expect Japan’s economy to shrink in Q1. There was an unexpected increase in US initial unemployment claims last week. The latest USD/JPY price analysis indicates a bullish trend as the yen weakens following a drop in Japan’s consumer spending…

