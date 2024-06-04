Japan’s government will likely warn of the effects of a weak yen in the economic policy roadmap. Business activity in the US manufacturing sector shrank in May. Markets are pricing in a 59.1% chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. The USD/JPY price analysis points to renewed bearish sentiment as the yen gains…

