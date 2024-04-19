There were reports that Israel had attacked Iran in retaliation. Ueda said the BoJ might have to hike rates if the yen continues falling. US unemployment claims held steady from the previous week. The USD/JPY price analysis paints a bearish picture, influenced by the yen’s surge. The surge came from soaring safe-haven demand amid escalating…

The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen’s Demand Soars After Israel Attack appeared first on Forex Crunch.

