USD/JPY Price Breaks 126.00 as Greenback Firms on 50-bp Rate Hike

It was a strong week for USD/JPY, with a gain of 1.29%. The dollar rises due to Russian-Ukrainian skirmishes, Fed speeches, and expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. According to STIR, the probability of a 50-bps rate hike by the Fed is 94%. As the London session begins, the USD/JPY price is … Continued

