It was a strong week for USD/JPY, with a gain of 1.29%. The dollar rises due to Russian-Ukrainian skirmishes, Fed speeches, and expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. According to STIR, the probability of a 50-bps rate hike by the Fed is 94%. As the London session begins, the USD/JPY price is … Continued
The post USD/JPY Price Breaks 126.00 as Greenback Firms on 50-bp Rate Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Breaks 126.00 as Greenback Firms on 50-bp Rate Hike - April 15, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Strongly Bearish at 0.7400 After Mixed US Data - April 15, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Plunges Below 1.0800 Support After Dovish ECB - April 14, 2022