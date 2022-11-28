The USD/JPY pair is bearish if it stays under the downtrend line. Taking out the support levels announces more declines. The US data could be decisive during the week. The USD/JPY price extended its sell-off and is now trading at 137.80 at the time of writing. The pair dropped as low as 137.49 on the … Continued

