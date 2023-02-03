The USD/JPY pair could drop deeper after escaping from the triangle pattern. A new lower low activates more declines. The US data should move the rate later today. The USD/JPY price seems undecided as the traders wait for US data before taking action again. The pair is trading at 128.68, above yesterday’s low of 128.08. … Continued

The post USD/JPY Price Consolidating Above 128.5 Ahead of US NFP Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story