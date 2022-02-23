In anticipation of US GDP data and the initial jobless claims on Thursday, USD/JPY is trading sluggish. As headlines on tensions between Russia and Ukraine ease, Asian markets are cautiously optimistic. A rise in risk appetite causes DXY to oscillate. Despite the absence of disheartening headlines relating to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the USD/JPY price hovers … Continued
The post USD/JPY Price Consolidating amid Unclear Sentiment, Eying US Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Consolidating amid Unclear Sentiment, Eying US Data - February 23, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Neutral at 1.36, Eying BoE MPR, Political News - February 22, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Remains Under Pressure Below 1.36 as USD Soars - February 22, 2022