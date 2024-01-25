The rebound could be only temporary. Coming back below the pivot point indicates more declines. The ECB and the US figures should move the rate today. The USD/JPY price turned upside after reaching yesterday’s low of 146.65. The pair has climbed as high as 147.87 today, failing to test the 148.00 psychological level. –Are you…

The post USD/JPY Price Exhausted Below 148.00, Eyes on US GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story