The currency pair could extend its sell-off after taking out the near-term support levels. The fundamentals should move the price tomorrow. After its massive drop, a rebound could be natural. The USD/JPY price crashed quickly as the week started. The sellers seem determined to hit new lows. The price is at 140.22, far below Friday’s … Continued
