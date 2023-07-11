The currency pair could extend its sell-off after taking out the near-term support levels. The fundamentals should move the price tomorrow. After its massive drop, a rebound could be natural. The USD/JPY price crashed quickly as the week started. The sellers seem determined to hit new lows. The price is at 140.22, far below Friday’s … Continued

