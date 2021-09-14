The USD/JPY is trading with a bearish bias at the 109.619 level amid weaker US inflation figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The USD/JPY price forecast remains bearish as it has violated the upward trendline support level of 109.700. Forex trading participants are likely to go for sell trades below the 110.050 level today. During … Continued

The post USD/JPY Price Forecast: Who’s Up for a Sell Trade at $109.850? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story