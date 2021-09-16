USD/JPY Price Gathers Traction, Aiming for 110 After US Retails Sales

The USD/JPY rebounded as the DXY rallied after positive US data. The pair could develop a larger upwards movement only after taking out the warning line (wl1). A new lower low could activate a broader leg down. The USD/JPY price rebounded from 109.11 yesterday’s low and now is traded at 109.78 level. The pair has … Continued

