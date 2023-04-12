The USD/JPY pair is bullish and could hit the sliding line (SL). The US CPI and Core CPI could change the sentiment later today. The price could be attracted by the median line (ML). The USD/JPY price climbed as high as 134.04 today, posting a fresh monthly high. In the short term, the bias is … Continued

The post USD/JPY Price Hits 134.00 in Anticipation of Hotter US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story