The USDJPY pair has registered only a false breakout above the historical level, so the retreat is natural. The USD rallied as expected after better than expected figures on Friday. A new higher high activates further growth. The USD/JPY price turned to the downside in the short term as the Japanese Yen Futures rebounded while … Continued
The post USD/JPY Price Rally Stalls at 132.87, Eying Fed Speak appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Rally Stalls at 132.87, Eying Fed Speak - February 7, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Canada’s Ivey PMI Hits 8-Month High - February 7, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: RBA Delivers 25bps Hike, Flags More to Come - February 7, 2023