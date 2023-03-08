The USD/JPY pair is strongly bullish. A minor retreat could bring new long opportunities. The US data should bring sharp movements later today. The upper median line (uml) stands as a potential target. The USD/JPY price rallied in the short term as the US dollar edged higher while the Japanese Yen continued struggling. The pair … Continued
