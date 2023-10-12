The bias remains bullish after failing to take out the 148.25 obstacle. The US inflation figures should move the rate today. A valid breakout through the range’s resistance validates further growth. The USD/JPY price is trading at 149.09 at the time of writing with no clear directional bias. The pair has turned to the upside…

The post USD/JPY Price Ranging Above 149.0 Ahead of US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story